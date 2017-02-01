Ron Hill: The Olympian who kept running

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ron Hill was appointed MBE in 1971

Former Olympian Ron Hill has ended a 52-year streak of running at least one mile every single day after experiencing chest pains.

Hill, 78, has run every day since 20 December 1964, clocking up 52 years and 39 days.

The athlete, who won marathon gold medals at the European Championships in 1969 and the 1970 Commonwealth Games, has inspired successive generations of runners, whether elite or fun-runners.

Here is how the running community from around England have reacted to the news.

Image copyright Jo Pavey Image caption Jo Pavey hails 'incredible' Ron Hill

Jo Pavey, 43, five times Olympian and 10,000m gold medal winner in the 2014 European Championships

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Ron Hill, a true legend.

"He is such a great man and his determination is so inspirational.

"Running every day for 52 years and 39 days is such an amazing achievement.

"His performances in the marathon are also incredible."

Image copyright Clayton-le-Moors Harriers Image caption Dave Scott hopes it is only a temporary halt for the former Olympian

Dave Scott, 73, chairman of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers - Hill's athletics club

"It will be devastating if he has to stop.

"The great thing about Ron is that unlike some people who win gold medals and then pack up he has kept running.

"He's always ready to stop and talk to people.

"For our club his association with us is like Sir Bobby Charlton with Manchester United.

"I once tried to run every day for about five years but I gave up after twisting my ankle on a fell, although I still run quite a lot."

Image copyright Ben Ashworth Image caption Ben Ashworth is inspired by the story of Ron running in a plaster cast

Ben Ashworth, 37, from Manchester, who has run 24 marathons in 24 months since he was diagnosed with bowel cancer

"I have never been able to manage a running streak but he has certainly inspired me.

"When times have been tough I have thought about people like Ron.

"I remember the story about how he even managed a run with his foot in a plaster cast.

"If I could still be running in my 80s I would be very pleased."

Image copyright Tom Goom Image caption A run a day is possible for everyone says physio Tom Goom

Tom Groom, 35, physiotherapist and runner from Brighton

"He is very much an inspiration - he's been running longer than I have been alive.

"Equalling his record is going to be very difficult

"It is very good for the body to run every day - the problem comes when people try to do too much too quickly.

"It is best to build up slowly and reach a rate that is manageable for you

"Regular exercise is good for your physical and mental health."