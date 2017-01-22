Blind cricket changed our lives say Lancashire Lions

When the Lancashire Lions cricketers take to the field the team comprises both sexes and all ages, but that is not the only difference from the regular game.

All the players are either blind or visually impaired. They use a ball the size of a volleyball, with bells inside it, that must bounce twice before it reaches the batter.

This year the Lions came second in the Blind Cricket England Wales National League behind Sussex.

Learn more on BBC Inside Out North West, at 19:30 GMT on Monday.