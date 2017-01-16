David Moores: Arrests over robbery of ex-Liverpool owner

Image copyright Getty Images Sport Image caption David Moores was attacked in his home in Halsall, west Lancashire

Police investigating an attack on former Liverpool owner David Moores during a robbery at his home in west Lancashire have arrested five people.

Mr Moores, 69, was badly beaten by two men who forced their way into his house in Halsall in March.

Three men, aged 30, 34 and 39, from Liverpool were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and released on bail.

A man, 38, from Widnes was held for attempting to pervert the course of justice and was also released on bail.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering, has been released without charge, Lancashire police said.

Image caption CCTV footage of the raid was released by police in June

Mr Moores was taken to Aintree Hospital after two masked men subjected him to a "sustained attack" and locked him in a bathroom, police said.

He suffered a fractured cheek bone, two fractured ankles and deep wounds to his ankles as well as extensive bruising to his arms and legs.

He had been alone at home watching Liverpool play Manchester City when the break-in happened. Cash totalling £7,000 as well as jewellery and watches were stolen.

CCTV footage of the raid was shown on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow in June.

Mr Moores became chairman of Liverpool FC in 1991 before selling the Anfield club to American investors George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2007.

Fenway Sports Group bought the club from them in 2010.