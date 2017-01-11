Megan Lee death: 'Allergy' takeaway Royal Spice closed

Image caption The authority said the takeaway will remain closed until it is satisfied that health risks have been removed

A takeaway has been shut down following a teenager's death from an apparent allergic reaction to one of its meals.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January, two days after she was admitted to hospital.

Royal Spice has been temporarily closed by Hyndburn Council due to below standard allergen management and a mice infestation.

Two men from the takeaway held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence have been bailed.

Blackburn magistrates granted the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order earlier.

The authority said the premises in Union Street, Oswaldtwistle, will remain closed until it was satisfied health risks had been removed.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Police have said a post-mortem examination had been carried out but the full results would not be known "for some time".

The arrested men, aged 37 and 38 and from Rossendale and Blackburn respectively, have been bailed until 7 July.