Megan Lee: Two men arrested over takeaway 'allergy' death
- 9 January 2017
- From the section Lancashire
Two men have been arrested over the death of a 15-year-old girl who died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.
Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January, two days after she was admitted to hospital.
The men, both staff at the Indian takeaway, are being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence, Lancashire Police said.
A police and trading standards investigation is continuing.
The arrested men, aged 37 and 38 and from Rossendale and Blackburn respectively, remain in custody for questioning.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out but police said the full results would not be known "for some time".
The takeaway involved, in the Hyndburn area, has not been identified.