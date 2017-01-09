Megan Lee: Two men arrested over takeaway 'allergy' death

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Two men have been arrested over the death of a 15-year-old girl who died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January, two days after she was admitted to hospital.

The men, both staff at the Indian takeaway, are being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence, Lancashire Police said.

A police and trading standards investigation is continuing.

The arrested men, aged 37 and 38 and from Rossendale and Blackburn respectively, remain in custody for questioning.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but police said the full results would not be known "for some time".

The takeaway involved, in the Hyndburn area, has not been identified.