A man is in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining a fractured skull in an unprovoked attack in Preston.

He was assaulted after being dropped off by a black taxi on the Grange Estate, at about 02:25 BST on Saturday.

His attacker hit him over the head from behind as the man, 31, walked through a children's play area onto Fir Trees Place.

He lost consciousness but managed to call an ambulance after coming round.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Det Insp Dave McKenna said: "This was a very serious unprovoked, motiveless attack.

"The taxi was driven by a man in his 40s and another man in his 30s was also travelling as a passenger.

"I would urge those two men to come forward as they may hold vital information as to who is responsible for this attack.

"I would also ask anyone with any information at all about this incident to contact Preston police."