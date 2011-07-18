Lancashire

Parents arrested over toddler death

A mother and father have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The ambulance service called police to a house in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, at about 0930 BST on Sunday.

The child's parents, both 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder and child cruelty.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and two people have been arrested in connection with the death."

A post-mortem examination has been carried out to establish the cause of death and police are awaiting its results.

