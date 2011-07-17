Lancashire golf ideas offered council grants

Lancashire businesses wanting to make the most of next year's golf Open Championship coming to the county are being invited to bid for council cash.

The event is being held at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club next July and is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors to the region.

Grants of £3,000 are being offered to those with ideas of how to help the Fylde make the most of the event.

Applications will be accepted from Monday until 7 November.

Economy boost

The money will come from Lancashire County Council and the Fylde Local Strategic Partnership (LSP).

Bernard Whittle, LSP chairman, said: "We want Fylde businesses to make the most of this opportunity.

"There will be hundreds of thousands of prosperous visitors and it is a great chance to boost the economy in the immediate term.

"It is also a chance to boost public perceptions of the area - and that should have a long-term impact.

"The Open for All grants will help entrepreneurs take advantage of that - something that can only be good for Fylde."