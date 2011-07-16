Thousands expected at Great Eccleston Show

Thousands of people are expected to attend The Great Eccleston Show in Lancashire over the weekend.

The two-day agricultural event is also showcasing local foods, horticulture and arts, and visitors can watch show jumping and tractor pulling displays.

Organisers are expecting up to 40,000 people to attend.

Show president Keith Brindle said the event had survived while other shows had faltered because it sticks to its rural traditions.

"The agricultural side has stuck with it all the way through, as where a lot of the shows have stopped that," he said.

"We've kept it going as an agricultural show, and we've stuck here and kept out of the country and this is our land and that's it, we're sticking to it."