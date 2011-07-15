Lancashire Police inspector sentenced for assault

A former Lancashire Police inspector has been given a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty last month to two counts of common assault.

Mustaq Patala, 33, of Pleckgate, Blackburn must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and attend a community domestic violence programme.

The incidents relate to offences against his wife dating from 2009 to November 2010.

Patala resigned from his position at Greenbank Police Station last month.

Police were alerted to the assaults following a 999 call made by his wife in November - a full investigation was launched and Patala was subsequently charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: "The public expect their police officers to maintain high standards and integrity and clearly Patala has shown none of these.

"They should feel reassured that whoever you are, if you commit crime in Lancashire then we will seek to bring you to justice."

Detective Superintendent Ian Critchley, head of public protection said: "We would always encourage victims of domestic violence to come forward and would reassure them that we along with other organisations, will provide them with all the support and help they need."