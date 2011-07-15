Bispham teenager is north west nursing cadet of year

Image caption Miss Edwards said winning the award was "a shock"

A teenager from Bispham in Lancashire has been named the best cadet nurse in the north west.

Victoria Edwards, 18, recently finished a two-year course designed to give students an introduction to working in health and social care.

She is about to start work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a health care assistant in the cardiac unit.

The tutor who nominated her, Nicky Wright, described Miss Edwards as "an inspiration" to others.

"Victoria showed dedication and commitment to her peers and the cadet programme all the way through," she said.

"She was the inspiration behind a group of cadets raising £700 for Trinity Hospice and acted as a group representative where she did a fantastic job, demonstrating a maturity beyond her years.''

'Immensely proud'

She added: "I am immensely proud of Victoria because there was some tough competition against fellow cadets from Cumbria, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackburn, Burnley and Pendle and Rossendale.''

Miss Edwards said she was thrilled to receive the award: "It was a shock at first, I didn't believe it. I started crying, it was so emotional.

"It's been a great course for me and I've been on a massive journey but I have loved every minute of it. I always knew I wanted to work as a carer and this has given me a great insight into what that entails and has also led to me getting a job at the hospital which I am really looking forward to.'

"I can't wait to start, I'm excited."

It is the second year in succession that a cadet from Blackpool has won the award after Kimberley Tomlinson took the honour last year.