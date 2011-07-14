Man dies in New Longton house fire

An elderly man has died in a fire at a house in Preston.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze in Cage Lane, New Longton, at about 1035 BST, Thursday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had recovered a man in his 80s from the fire, but he has not yet been identified.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said officers had cordoned off the area to allow emergency services to reach the scene, but it had since reopened.

Firefighters remained at the house until about 1600 BST.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but it is not thought to be suspicious.