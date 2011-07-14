Unconvention22: Where are Lancashire's music blogs?

Image caption Musicians, promoters and artists met in Blackburn recently

So a few weeks ago Unconvention22 happened in Preston.

A very inspiring experience for me but scary too because there's a lot to do now to unite this county of musicians, promoters, venues and music lovers!

On the last session of the day we tackled this panel discussion title: "Local scenes; collaboration, co-operation and ways to make things happen."

A few points came out of it but mainly that in Lancashire, music and creative businesses are in different towns and not in one place like Manchester with the obvious geographical consequences and pitfalls.

This area will be looked at shortly in terms of meet ups and possible online assistance too.

Some similar points came up at BBC Introducing's break out meeting the Thursday after where, with two days notice, more than 60 people came to exchange ideas, to talk and to try and make Lancashire better.

It turns out that most people think blogging about the local music scene is a really positive idea for everyone. The blogger, the bands, the venues and the whole scene.

So armed with only a popular search engine and a laptop I went in search of Lancashire's music blogs.

There must be more than I am finding surely! The obvious searches reveal… well some blogs but not very much. (I know people do blog but if they are not in the first three pages of a search then they are hard to find.)

Best of the blogs

So last week on Twitter and Facebook I asked who wanted to get involved with BBC Introducing Lancashire in a music-journalism-type way. I had a ton of responses and this is my response to those people.

The BBC Lancashire website has a BBC Introducing section and on there I'd like to feature the best writing about music across Lancashire.

So who is out there doing this already? Do you want to do a blog? Would you be interested in meeting up and discussing how we make something really inclusive and positive happen here in Lancashire?

If so please email intro.lancashire@bbc.co.uk and let us know. Or if you're in touch with me via Facebook or Twitter just let me know there too.

My plan is in the next couple of weeks to set up a meeting or even two in a town somewhere yet to be organised and see how we can kick start the music blogging scene in the county.

Sorry in advance

If you are a music blogger already and are wondering why we have not been in touch it may well just be that we haven't found you! We are going to do some hunting in the next week and will tell you more about what we have found and how we think we can make stuff happen around music blogs on the programme next week.

This blog thing is only the starting point. There were other ideas which we'll explore in the coming weeks but if you have an idea that would link us all up more and make the music and creative scene better just get in touch.

Sean McGinty presents the BBC Introducing Lancashire programme on BBC Radio Lancashire from 8pm each Thursday.