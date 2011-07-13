Teenage girl, 17, dies after car hits tree in Blackpool

A teenage girl has died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a tree in Blackpool.

Three girls, aged 17, were in the Vauxhall Corsa, travelling from St Annes down Division Lane, when it crashed at about 1900 BST on Monday.

They were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital following the crash, where one girl was described as critical.

She was transferred to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she later died. Police asked for witnesses to contact them.