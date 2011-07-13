Funeral held for teenager who drowned in Hilltop Quarry

Image caption Dylan Ramsay was swimming at Hill Top Quarry on Sunday afternoon

Hundreds of people lined the streets of a Lancashire village to pay their respects to a 13-year-old who drowned in a quarry near Chorley.

Dylan Ramsay was swimming at Hill Top Quarry on Top Lane when the accident happened on 3 July.

Mourners lined the streets near St Johns Church in Whittle-le-Woods for his funeral on Wednesday.

They had been asked to wear something pink and to see the occasion as a celebration of his life.

Dylan was out with friends at the quarry, which has long been popular with young people, on the day he died.

Emergency services were called to the site shortly after 1500 BST but the Parklands High School pupil was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dylan's mother, Rebecca Ramsay, has urged people to learn from her son's death and to remember the dangers of playing in open water.