Rural Rossendale residents to lose bin collections

People in rural parts of a Lancashire borough may have to remove their own rubbish, under a money-saving scheme.

Seven hundred households in Rossendale are affected by the plans for residents to take bin bags to collection points.

The council is also introducing giant bin bags that fit in car boots, which it said can easily transport waste.

This scheme is about to be implemented following final consultations with residents. The council hopes it will save about £100,000.

Some residents feel they are being unfairly penalised for living in a more rural area.

We're looking at how we can mitigate the very worst effects of it Alyson Barnes, Council leader

"You pay your council tax they should provide the service go and collect the rubbish like they do for everywhere else," one resident said.

Another added: "People who live further up hills aren't going to be able to bring their bin down to the main road.

"People round here are mainly old and they'll struggle with their bins especially in winter."

Assisted collections

The council said the scheme was agreed by the previous Conservative leadership in a budgetary meeting in February and they had to go through with the plans because the money had already been "removed from the budget".

Alyson Barnes the Labour leader of Rossendale council said she wanted to reassure residents: "We do have an assisted collections scheme in place.

"Anyone who would struggle because of health related issues or disability or age would have their bin taken to the collection point for them."

She added: "I can understand that people are unhappy about this. What we're doing as a new group on the council is looking at how we can implement this policy because we have to financially, but we're looking at how we can mitigate the very worst effects of it.

"They [people] may be taking it a few hundred yards to a collection point but we're still picking it up from there we are still picking it up on a weekly basis and taking it away."