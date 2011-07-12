Child abduction attempt in Blackpool did not take place

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a two-year-old girl in Blackpool have established that the incident did not take place.

A manhunt began on 30 June when it was reported a man tried to take the child from a garden in Erdington Road.

The investigation has now been called off as police said the reports were "simply not true".

They will meet with the Crown Prosecution Service to discuss any further action.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Barrow said: "I am appalled that we have had parents in Blackpool concerned that there is a man at large who tried to abduct a child when in fact this is simply not true.

"A major incident room was opened and since the incident, I have had a team of highly skilled detectives and police staff working on this case.

"We will be discussing this matter with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service to decide what further action will be taken."