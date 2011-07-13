Five accused of supplying drugs in Skelmersdale

Five men have been charged with supplying drugs, following a series of raids by Lancashire Police.

A number of addresses in Skelmersdale were searched by officers during the raids on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old man were charged with supplying cocaine. Two other men aged 38 and 41 were charged with supplying heroin.

A 26-year-old man was also charged with supplying cannabis. All men will appear at Preston Magistrates court later.