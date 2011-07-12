Scarisbrick collision kills cyclist

Image caption Christine Favager was a member of the Ormskirk, Southport and Crosby Orchestras

A woman died when her bicycle collided with a car in west Lancashire.

Christine Favager, 69, from Ormskirk, was riding on Asmall Lane in Scarisbrick when the crash happened at about 1940 BST on Monday.

Lancashire Police said a 19-year old man was questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone who saw the collision, which involved a Vauxhall Vectra, is urged to contact police.

The road was closed through the night to allow accident investigators to examine the scene.

Mrs Favager's family said: "Christine was a loving wife to Eric and mother to Andrew who will be very sadly and dearly missed.

"She was a very well-known member of the Ormskirk, Southport and Crosby Orchestras, as well as the Banks and Salvation Army Brass Bands. We all will miss you always."

Insp Damian Kitchen from the Road Policing Unit said: "This is a tragic incident and we are doing all we can to support the family of the lady involved.

"We need anybody who was in the vicinity between 7.30pm and 7.40pm to come forward and speak to the police.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a small hatchback, a Ford Fiesta or similar, who may have witnessed events at around the time of the incident to come forward."