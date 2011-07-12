Blackpool crash: three teenage girls seriously hurt

Three teenage girls suffered serious injuries and one of them is in a critical state when after the car hit a tree in Blackpool.

The 17-year-olds were in a Vauxhall Corsa travelling from St Annes down Division Lane when it crashed at about 1900 BST on Monday.

All three were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where one girl remains critically ill.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Peter Beresford, from Blackpool Police, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened to come forward and contact the police.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who saw the silver Corsa travelling prior to the incident.

"The families of the three girls have been notified and we have specially trained officers with them. An investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened."