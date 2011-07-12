Driver dies and motorcyclist injured in Chorley crash

An 81-year-old driver has been killed and a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in Lancashire.

The collision took place at about 1540 BST on Monday outside Birkacre nursery at the junction of Birkacre Road and Coppull New Road, Chorley.

John Haydock, from the area, was pronounced dead at Chorley Hospital.

The motorcycle rider, from Adlington, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as serious.