Men jailed over robbery at Preston bookmakers

Image caption Both men wore balaclavas during the robbery

Two men have been jailed for their part in an armed robbery at a Penwortham bookmakers.

Daniel Sanderson, 23, and Peter Howard, 24, threatened staff with a handgun at a Bet Fred on Pope Lane on 20 March.

Sanderson, from Much Hoole, and Howard, from Longton, were arrested within a day after stealing £630 from the cashier.

They pleaded guilty to robbery, and each of them was sentenced to six years in prison, at Preston Crown Court.

Sanderson was sentenced to four years for robbery and two years for possessing a firearm.

Howard was sentenced to four years for robbery and two years for a separate burglary.