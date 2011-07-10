Ears torn off in Accrington 'vicious' attack

An 18-year-old man has had the tops of his ears torn off after being grabbed by an attacker as he walked home in Lancashire in the early hours.

The victim was pulled into a side street as he walked along Eastgate, Accrington at about 0130 BST.

He had been in a takeaway on Whalley Road with friends minutes earlier but became separated from them, police said.

The man escaped from his attacker and summoned help from a taxi office.

Police described the incident as a "vicious attack" and said officers were trying to establish whether a weapon had been used.

Det Sgt Paul Langley said: "There are a number of takeaways and taxi offices nearby which may have had staff or customers who may have seen the incident or anything else suspicious and I would urge them to come forward."