Cannabis factory found in Halsall raid

Image caption More than 1,000 plants were discovered in the raid

A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated street value of more than £250,000 has been uncovered in warehouses in west Lancashire.

About 1,300 cannabis plants were found by police who raided the properties on Renacres Lane in Halsall at 0800 BST.

Police said the plants were spread over two units in a complex and sophisticated set-up.

A Lancashire police spokesman said inquiries into the seizure are continuing.

Sgt Steve Monk said: "We will not tolerate illegal drugs use in west Lancashire and will do everything within our power to take action.

"All intelligence relating to drugs is acted upon and I would urge residents to continue to work with us and tell us about any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood."