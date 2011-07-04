Teenage boy drowns in Lancashire quarry

Image caption Dylan Ramsay was swimming at Hill Top Quarry on Sunday afternoon

A 13-year-old boy has drowned in a quarry in Lancashire.

Dylan Ramsay was swimming at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the site shortly after 1500 BST but Dylan was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Dylan's mother, Rebecca Ramsay, paid tribute to her son who she described as a "bright young man who enjoyed life to the maximum and was a thrill seeker".

"He was funny, special and a talented athlete," she said.

"He was loved by all his family and friends and was a brilliant big brother to his brothers and sister and a fantastic son."

'Very capable swimmer'

She said the family had been left "totally devastated".

"It has left a massive hole in our lives and our family is incomplete without him, though he will never be forgotten. Life will never be the same."

Ms Ramsay urged people to learn the message of her son's death.

Image caption Councillor Eric Bell said the water was popular with young people

"As Dylan's mum, I want people to know that Dylan was a strong lad and a very capable swimmer, despite this he still found himself in trouble and unable to swim a short distance to safety.

"This message is to highlight the dangers of open water and the devastation it can bring to any normal family."

Flowers and tributes to the Parklands High School pupil have been left by the gates surrounding the quarry.

Councillor Eric Bell, of Chorley Council, said the local areas of open water had always been popular with young people.

"We are surrounded by water and the water is a big attraction to kids when it is nice weather," he said.

"This is used quite a lot and has been for many years."