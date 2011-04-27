Royal wedding celebrations and events in Lancashire

Image caption Prince William and his fiancee Kate Middleton marry on Friday 29 April.

Celebrations throughout Lancashire to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday 29 April 2011.

Lancaster

To mark the marriage of the future Sovereign and Duke of Lancaster, Lancaster Priory will be showing the Royal Wedding on a big screen in the church's nave, and inviting the people of Lancaster to don their wedding finery, and to take part in the royal celebrations.

Lancaster Priory has received many visits from members of the Royal Family through its long history, and HM The Queen, Duke of Lancaster last visited the Priory in 1999, to mark the 600th anniversary of the Duchy of Lancaster being vested in the Sovereign.

On special occasions such as The Queen's birthday, the Priory is one of the very few places in England which is commanded to fly the Royal Banner of HM The Queen, Duke of Lancaster from the flagpole on its tower, and this famous banner with its three lions will be proudly flown over the city to mark the special royal occasion.

Tickets are available direct from the Priory on 01524 65338, or online from the Lancaster Priory website.

Wray

The annual Scarecrow Festival in Wray has a special theme this year - Royalty: Past and Present, including of course the royal wedding.

Longridge

Celebrate the royal wedding at Alston Hall in Longridge with a talk on coronations, jubilees and royal weddings through the ages.

Alistair Wilcox shares stories of love, intrigue, power and scandal, with the central event of the day being a viewing of the latest chapter in this pageant; the Royal Wedding 2011.

After the talk and wedding, there is a three course celebration lunch.

Rossendale

The Churches of Helmshore St Thomas & St Veronica are holding a royal wedding picnic at St. Veronica's Church Hall in Helmshore.

Guests are invited to take a picnic to eat outside, and there will be a swing band and a competition for the best wedding hat. Any monies raised will be split between the two churches.

Blackpool

Blackpool Male Voice Choir present an evening of music in celebration of the royal wedding with guest artists and a barbershop quartet from Blackpool 6th Form College. The event is at St. John's Church, Little Thornton from 7.30pm.

Blackpool North Pier will play host to a royal wedding street party with entertainment including a jazz band and street magicians. The royal wedding will be shown on large screens throughout the pier's attractions at the free event.

Wheelton

Heapey and Wheelton Village Hall Committee invite residents to a Royal Wedding Family Picnic on Friday 29 April starting at 12 noon on the Village Green, Meadow Street, Wheelton.

You are asked to take your own food and drink, but there will be a big screen in the village hall and a free Easter egg hunt.

Hyndburn

Hyndburn's Royal Wedding and May Day Fayre starts on 29 April with a four day fair, a fireworks display and light switch on at 8.45pm on the evening of the 29th to celebrate the royal nuptials.

Hyndburn is a sea of red, white and blue with bunting in Accrington town centre and flowerbeds planted up with the union flag colours.

Leyland

On Bank Holiday Monday, 2 May, South Ribble Arts Forum are holding Wedding on the Park at Worden Park, Leyland.

The family event has a royal wedding theme including royal look-alikes, craft stalls and free arts activities for children.

Rawtenstall

Traders on Rawtenstall Market are inviting their customers to raise a toast to Prince William and Kate Middleton with a day of celebration on Thursday 28 April, the day before the royal wedding.

Various entertainments and competitions have been organised, and market traders are also being encouraged to dress up in fancy dress.

