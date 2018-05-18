Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Joginder Mahay abused the two girls over a period of seven years

A man has been jailed for 18 years after he abused two young girls.

Joginder Mahay, 51, of St Johns Hill, Sevenoaks, was found guilty of six charges of rape along with other serious sexual offences.

The children were abused in Gravesend between 2000 and 2007, starting from when they were aged seven and nine.

Mahay was told by Judge Julian Smith at Maidstone Crown Court that in addition to the custodial sentence, he would serve five years on licence.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for life and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Fleur Hardie, of Kent Police, commended the bravery of the girls for "speaking up" after suffering years of abuse.

"Even when the abuse was reported [Mahay] continued to deny the offences and put the girls and their families through the difficulty of a trial," she said.