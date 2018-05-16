Four people were arrested during early morning police raids as part of a human trafficking and modern slavery inquiry.

The raids in Dover, Folkestone and Lydd took place at 04:00 BST. Other sites are due to be searched through the day.

Two men, aged 47 and 25, were arrested in Dover on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

A 38-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, from Folkestone, were also detained, Kent Police said.

Officers also identified 12 potential victims of modern slavery who have been taken to a place of safety.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said the raids were connected to a suspected organised crime network with Slovakian and Czech Republic links.

They were carried out with assistance from the Salvation Army, who have provided "protective care and specialist support" to the victims.