Image copyright Ian Dallimore Image caption A car was found burning in Dering Way, Gravesend, shortly after the woman was found injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was apparently hit by a car.

She was injured in Dering Way, Gravesend, Kent.

Police were alerted by a call at 09:55 BST. Less than 10 minutes later a car was found on fire in the same road, near Denton Caravan Site.

The woman was airlifted to a London hospital with a head injury, but it is not believed to be life threatening. Inquiries are continuing.

Image copyright Ian Dallimore Image caption Police, fire and the air ambulance were called out

A man from Gravesend, who is known to the injured woman, has been arrested and is currently in custody.