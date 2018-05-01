Image caption A property in Rochester in Kent was searched following the arrest on 18 April

A man charged with planning a terror attack in London has appeared in court.

Lewis Ludlow, 26, is accused of researching potential targets, engaging in reconnaissance, and writing out attack plans.

Mr Ludlow, of Warren Wood Road in Rochester, Kent, is also accused of attempting to travel to join the Islamic State group and of raising money for terrorist purposes.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.

When the charges were read, Mr Ludlow said in response to each one: "I declare myself innocent of that charge."

He will appear at the Old Bailey on 11 May.