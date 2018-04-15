Man in 80s seriously injured in Faversham crash
A man in his 80s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Faversham.
Kent Police said a white Nissan Juke car was travelling along Napleton Road towards Tanners Street when it collided with the man at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
The pedestrian suffered head injuries and remains in hospital.
Police, who are appealing for witnesses, confirmed the driver stopped following the crash.