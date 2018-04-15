Kent

Man in 80s seriously injured in Faversham crash

  • 15 April 2018
Napleton Road towards Tanners Street Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The crash was on Napleton Road, towards Tanners Street

A man in his 80s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Faversham.

Kent Police said a white Nissan Juke car was travelling along Napleton Road towards Tanners Street when it collided with the man at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and remains in hospital.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses, confirmed the driver stopped following the crash.

