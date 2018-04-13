Image caption Nicholas Steel killed his mother at her Farncombe home

A man who has been sectioned for stabbing his mother to death was being treated by mental health services at the time of the killing.

Nicholas Steel, 57, repeatedly stabbed 79-year-old Mary Steel at her home in Wey Court, Farncombe, on 29 October.

Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which was treating him, has launched an investigation.

Steel, of Meadrow, Godalming, admitted manslaughter and was indefinitely detained in a mental health hospital.

Billy Hatifani, acting chief nurse for the trust, said: "Nicholas was being seen by our community mental health recovery service at the time of the incident.

"We are in the process of finalising our investigation into the care, support and treatment provided to Nicholas.

"We will use any knowledge gained from our investigation to further improve the care we provide going forward.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to Mary and Nicholas's family and friends following this tragic incident."

During the sentencing hearing at Guilford Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Robert Fraser said the order was for an indefinite amount of time.