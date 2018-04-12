Image caption Holiday park staff helped the boy until paramedics arrived

A police inquiry is under way after a three-year-old boy's arm was severed in a spin dryer in a private caravan at a holiday park in Kent.

The accident happened at Eastchurch Holiday Centre in Sheerness on Monday.

Staff at the centre carried out first aid to help the boy before paramedics arrived, caravan park lawyers said.

A Kent Police spokesman confirmed officers were investigating the circumstances of the injury. The boy is recovering in hospital.

Suzanne Eva, from legal firm Coffey Graham, which represents the holiday park, said the injury happened in a caravan owned by the family.

'Safety paramount'

She said she understood the boy got his arm caught in the appliance "which effectively amputated it".

The family ran to the holiday camp office and workers stepped in to help the child, she said.

"They'd had training on a first aid course, which helped save the little boy's arm," the lawyer said.

"Eastchurch would like to reassure everyone that the safety of children is of paramount importance at the park."

She confirmed caravans on the site were owned privately and maintained by owners.

'Deeply upsetting'

The grounds are maintained by Eastchurch Holiday Centre, which also runs utilities such as the electricity supply.

Ms Eva said the accident had been deeply upsetting for everyone concerned, but the boy was receiving the "best" hospital treatment.

Swale Borough Council said officers had made inquiries and confirmed there was no health and safety investigation.

A council spokesman said: "Our thoughts and best wishes are with the child and his family at this unimaginably difficult time."

It is understood the child was taken to King's College Hospital, London. The hospital has not commented to the BBC.