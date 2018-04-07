Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the lorry continued on towards Sittingbourne

A man in his 80s has died after a "hit-and-run" crash in which he was struck by a lorry in a Kent high street.

Kent Police said the pedestrian died in hospital on Friday following the crash in Newington on Thursday afternoon.

He has not yet been named but his family have been told.

Officers said the lorry reportedly failed to stop and continued towards Sittingbourne. They said a woman near the scene may have seen what happened.

They are trying to trace the woman who was white and in her 40s with short, dark hair.

Appealing for witnesses, police said the crash happened at 16:55 BST in Newington High Street at the junction with Station Road.