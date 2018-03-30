Image copyright Getty/Lisa Valder Image caption P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their booked sailing times

Passengers are being warned of a 90-minute wait to clear French border controls in Dover due to heightened security checks.

P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their booked sailing times.

The delays are due to heightened security checks by French border officials, Port of Dover said.

Highways England said it expected backlogged traffic in the surrounding area, such as the A2 and A20.