Delays at Dover after heightened French border security
- 30 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Passengers are being warned of a 90-minute wait to clear French border controls in Dover due to heightened security checks.
P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their booked sailing times.
The delays are due to heightened security checks by French border officials, Port of Dover said.
Highways England said it expected backlogged traffic in the surrounding area, such as the A2 and A20.