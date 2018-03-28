Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Ramon Mesa was placed on the sex offenders' register for life

Police have praised the "determination and courage" of a young girl whose evidence helped convict a man of sexually abusing her.

Ramon Mesa, 51, who denied two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 13 and one of a serious sexual assault, was jailed for a total of 16 years.

Mesa, of no fixed address, was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life when he was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.

The offences took place in Sheerness.

Det Con John Milham, of Kent Police, described it as "a horrific case".

After sentencing, he said: "Without her determination and courage... we would not have been able to gain the conviction of this man."

Mesa had pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted at a trial in January.