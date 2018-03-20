Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Navin Zala was accused of six charges of indecent assault and two of sexual assault

A disgraced GP has been cleared of fresh charges of assaulting four female patients during intimate examinations.

Navin Zala, 68, denied five offences of indecent assault and two of sexual assault against three women between 1985 and 2007 at his Gravesend surgery.

He also denied indecently assaulting a woman at Queen Mary's Hospital in Sidcup between 1985 and 1987.

Zala was jailed for 11 years in 2013 after he was convicted of 10 counts of indecent assault against patients.

Image caption Navin Zala denied assaulting three young female patients at his Marling Way surgery in Gravesend

Four more women then came forward to accuse him of sexually assaulting them.

A trial at the Old Bailey took place last June, but the jury were unable to reach verdicts.

The case which concluded at the same court on Tuesday was a retrial.