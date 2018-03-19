Image copyright @Sonny_Powar/PA Image caption Clubbers reported hearing a "massive bang" as the car crashed into Blake's

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car was driven into a busy nightclub.

At least 13 people were injured when a Suzuki Vitara was driven into Blake's in Gravesend, Kent, at about 23:50 GMT on Saturday.

Seven people were taken to hospital, three with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Kent Police said.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of McMillan Street, London, has been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

Kent Police said several of those who were injured had suffered broken bones.

Det Ch Insp David Chewter said: "We believe there may be more casualties out there who are yet to come forward and talk to us.

"We would like to hear from them as we continue to build a clear picture of what happened that night."

In a statement, Blake's nightclub said it was "deeply saddened that injuries occurred" but was "grateful that no-one was fatally hurt".