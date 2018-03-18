Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson posted footage from the scene on Twitter

A number of people have been injured after a man drove a car into a busy nightclub, police have said.

The driver was believed to have been asked to leave the club in Gravesend following an earlier altercation, Kent Police said.

Officers were called to Blake's in Queen Street at 23:47 GMT on Saturday. Witnesses said a 4x4 had been driven into a tented area full of people.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have not yet released details about the number of people injured. Kent Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a car inside a tented area with people being led to safety by police.

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson tweeted: "A guy who didn't get let in the club just drove his car inside and nearly killed us all."

Image copyright Google Image caption Eyewitnesses said a 4x4 was driven into a marquee area at Blakes nightclub

Witness Sonny Powar said he saw two people get hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

"(A man) drove his 4x4 into the tent we was all in and ran people over, it stopped at my feet so any further and I could have died then he reversed up and we all ran," he said.

"We ripped the tent wall apart and got out and called the police. It was a complete mess of panic and chaos."