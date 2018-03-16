Image caption Paul Golding was jailed for 18 weeks on 7 March

The leader of far-right group Britain First has been punched by two fellow inmates in jail.

Paul Golding, 36, was attacked in HMP Elmley on the Isle of Sheppey and moved to a care and separation unit after the attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mirror reported Golding was left with a suspected broken nose when he was attacked by two fellow inmates.

Kent Police, which is investigating the attack, said Golding suffered "minor facial injuries".

Golding and Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen, 32, were jailed earlier this month after being convicted of religiously aggravated harassment.

Fransen was handed a 36-week sentence and Golding was jailed for 18 weeks.

'Generate own publicity'

The pair, both from Penge in south-east London, had been arrested over the distribution of leaflets and posting of online videos during a gang rape trial.

They were convicted on a joint charge after an incident last May at a pizza takeaway shop in Ramsgate, when Fransen banged on the windows and doors of the shop and screamed "paedophile" and "foreigner".

Sentencing them, Judge Justin Barron said the pair were "well-known", "controversial" and "generate their own publicity".

He said their words and actions "demonstrated hostility" towards Muslims and the Muslim faith.