A cargo ship that was blown sideways by gale force winds before hitting a barge should have sought shelter, an investigation has found.

The 29,000-tonne Saga Sky hit the Stema Barge II about two miles off Dover in November 2016.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said weather forecast receiving equipment was defective.

Saga Sky's master had underestimated the risk of the weather overpowering the vessel, investigators found.

A power cable linking Folkestone and Calais was severed as both vessels dragged their anchors along the seabed in the strong winds.

The 200m-long Saga Sky had passed through the Dover Strait heading south west in the early hours of 20 November when the weather deteriorated rapidly as Storm Angus approached, the MAIB said.

As the winds increased to severe gale force nine (47-54 mph), the ship failed to make any headway,

"The master made repeated, but unsuccessful attempts to turn the ship around to starboard to run with the prevailing weather," investigators reported.

However, the wind caught the ship's superstructure and the vessel was pushed sideways towards the coast.

At about 08:55 GMT, the Saga Sky hit the moored unmanned and unpowered barge, which was laden with 25,000 tonnes of rocks to be used for sea defences.

The MAIB concluded the Saga Sky's weather forecast receiving equipment was defective, limiting the vessel's ability to receive live weather information.

"In not acting on the forecast of deteriorating weather conditions, Saga Sky's master underestimated the risk of the weather overpowering the ship," investigators said.

"Consequently, he chose to continue on passage rather than attempt to seek shelter on the eastern side of Dover Strait until the storm had passed through.

"Even if Saga Sky had avoided Stema Barge II, it is likely that it would have grounded on the UK coast within a further 30 minutes."

The ship's owners, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, says it is offering more guidance to crews on the effects of wind on a ship's performance.