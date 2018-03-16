Image caption Holland's website describes him as "a doyen of the music scene"

Musician Jools Holland has won a bid to force a wedding venue next to his home to curb noise later at night.

The renowned ivory-tinkler - known for his annual pre-recorded New Year's Eve broadcasts - complained about raucous parties at Cooling Castle Barn.

Managers at the venue in Rochester, Kent, said they had "bent over backwards" to address their jazzman neighbour's concerns.

But Medway council agreed to impose late-night restrictions on the venue.

Holland, a founding member of new wave band Squeeze, lives in the 18th Century manor house next to the castle in the village of Cooling.

The wedding venue, which can host up to 250 guests, lies on the edge of the grounds.

Holland submitted an application to prohibit the use of outdoor areas outside licensing hours and create a smoker's area.

'Stressful and costly'

The council's licensing panel agreed to modify the venue's licence accordingly and implement an agreed noise management policy.

Holland said: "This is simply about containing noise and disturbance, which I'm sure can be resolved so we can all move forward together as good neighbours."

Cooling Castle Barn General manager Rebecca Collins said: "We've bent over backwards to address Mr Holland's complaints."

She said: "This whole episode has been extremely stressful and costly for us.

"We love what we do - helping countless families enjoy the happiest days of their lives. We just want to get on and run our business."