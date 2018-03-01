Image copyright @sherifkader Image caption The 06:42 GMT Southeastern service between Bexleyheath and Charing Cross

Rail commuters faced cramped and difficult journeys after snowy weather forced train cancellations.

Some travelling into London earlier posted pictures to Twitter showing packed trains and long delays on station platforms.

More than 50 railway stations are shut in Kent and East Sussex after the forecasted bad weather.

Operator Southeastern advised people not to travel if they can avoid it and published an emergency timetable.

The Sheerness, Medway Valley, Canterbury East and Coastal line via Deal were all suspended.

Image copyright Nathan Honey Image caption The 07:03 GMT service to London Victoria from Gillingham

And more stations were shut between Ashford and Swanley, with services from areas of Kent into St Pancras and Victoria cancelled because of train faults.

Charlie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, criticised Southeastern for the move.

On Twitter Nathan Honey, a passenger on the 07:03 GMT from Gillingham to London Victoria, said Southeastern not declassifying first class was "crazy".

He added: "We'll all stand cramped while one guy has 15 seats to himself.

"Good work. I'm only paying £4k a year so why expect any kind of decent service. He's paying £6k so is totally worth it."

Southeastern has been approached for a comment.

Image copyright Southeastern Image caption Stations and lines in red are closed

Another rail user, @sherifkader, on the 06:42 GMT service between Bexleyheath and Charing Cross also captured the cramped conditions.

Despite arriving 15 minutes late at Kidbrooke, and conceding it was "not the best commute", he added the driver was "a great communicator" and wanted to keep everyone safe.

A Southeastern spokesman said: "We're advising passengers not to travel wherever possible, and strongly advise passengers to allow extra time for their journeys."

Meanwhile on Southern Rail, an 8ft icicle in a tunnel at Balcombe meant trains had to run at a reduced speed.