Image caption The M20 was closed for several hours following the crash

A French lorry driver has been charged after a crash on the M20 in which two people were injured.

The coast-bound carriageway was closed between junctions nine and 10 near Ashford, Kent, after the crash at about 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Jeremy Didisse, 42, from France, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 14 March.

Following the crash involving five cars and a lorry, a woman was airlifted to a London hospital and man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a London hospital.

Both remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition, Kent Police said.