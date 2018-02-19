Image copyright Facebook/Jody Simpson Image caption Tony Smith and Jody Simpson denied assaulting their baby

A man and woman who injured their six-week-old baby boy so badly his legs had to be amputated, have been jailed for 10 years.

Jody Simpson, 24, and Tony Smith, 46, from Whitstable, Kent, had denied assaulting, ill treating or neglecting their child.

They were both given the maximum sentence possible by Judge Philip Statman at Maidstone Crown Court.

Each of the defendants has numerous previous convictions.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tony Smith (left) and Jody Simpson took their baby son to a GP with "cold-like" symptoms

Smith has 11 convictions, including burglary and one offence occasioning actual bodily harm, while Simpson was convicted five times for shoplifting and burglary in 2017.

The court heard they previously lived together in a tent in Canterbury before moving to a flat in Maidstone.

In mitigation, John Baker, defending Simpson, said she "saved baby Tony's life by rushing him to the doctors that day".

But Judge Statman interrupted and said "she did not rush him to the doctors" because, he stated, she did not call 999 or seek help from a neighbour on realising something was wrong, instead he was taken to the doctors a few hours later.

On arrival an expert said he was "moribund" and hospital X-rays revealed 11 fractures and septicaemia.

Defence barrister Ben Irwin told the court that Smith came to be a father very late in life and "had hopes and dreams for his family which are no more".

Tony Smith Jr had been adopted and is now a happy child, the court heard.