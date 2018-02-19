Image caption UKIP councillor Chris Wells is the leader of Thanet council in Kent

The UKIP leader of Thanet District Council is stepping down after 12 of the party's 25 councillors set up an independent group.

Councillor Chris Wells will formally resign on 28 February, after which a new leader will be elected.

Fourteen UKIP councillors and Henry Bolton, the national party's ex-leader, had called for Mr Wells to go in a row over the former Manston Airport site.

Mr Wells said his actions recognised "a simple fact of political life".

He said: "It has been a rare privilege to lead this council through some difficult times, facing declining budgets and increasing demand for services.

"My resignation recognises a simple fact of political life, that an administration needs to win votes to get policy through."

UKIP was elected on a promise to return the Manston site to use as an airfield, but Mr Wells backed a plan which would see part of it used for housing.

The 12 UKIP councillors who broke away from the party are now known as the Thanet UKIP Independents.

They had planned to produce a motion to ask for Mr Wells to be removed from his post unless he resigned.

Mr Wells had come to power to front the only UKIP-led council in the country.

A new leader will be elected on 1 March.