Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Michael Ward died after an artery in his leg was severed by a kitchen knife

A man has been jailed for causing another man's death by throwing a knife at him through an open car window.

Michael Ward, 40, was injured following a row with John Buchanan, 22, at a house in Ramsgate, Kent, on 18 June.

The blade severed a main artery in his leg and he collapsed and died after driving a short distance in his car.

Buchanan, of St John's Crescent, Ramsgate, denied murder but was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court of manslaughter and jailed for nine years.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption John Buchanan handed himself into police after the incident

Kent Police said the pair were involved in an ongoing dispute.

Det Insp Tristan Kluibenschadl said: "Michael Ward, known to his friends as Archie, is sorely missed by his family and friends and that is down to Buchanan's appalling and cowardly actions that day.

"He repeatedly threatened the victim and had clearly intended to cause harm when he armed himself with a seven-inch kitchen knife.

"He showed little remorse or concern for Mr Ward's welfare following the attack and did not seem to care that the whole thing had played out in front of families, including children, who were gathered in the street."