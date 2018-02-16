Image copyright Facebook/Jody Simpson Image caption Tony Smith and Jody Simpson deny assaulting their baby

A judge has told jurors they must decide if the injuries which almost killed a six-week-old baby were "non-accidental".

Jody Simpson, 24, and Tony Smith, 46, from Whitstable, deny assaulting, ill treating or neglecting their child, to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

They took the baby, Tony Smith Jr, to a GP with "cold-like" symptoms.

But on arrival an expert said he was "moribund" and hospital X-rays revealed eight fractures and septicaemia.

Judge Philip Statman told the jury that the prosecution was not required to prove which defendant caused Tony physical harm or which allowed the serious physical harm to occur.

The prosecution claims Tony's injuries were "non-accidental" and "far in excess of normal handling or even rough play".

The judge reminded the jury the prosecution's case is that "as Tony's parents and sole carers, Mr Smith and Ms Simpson were living in a small flat, each of them must have been in close proximity to each other most of the time".

The jury previously heard the prosecution assert that baby Tony's injuries would have been obvious and Mr Smith and Ms Simpson delayed taking baby Tony to get medical treatment.

Mr Smith said he did not take the baby to a doctor earlier because he was waiting in for a plumber.

The defence stated that not all of Tony's symptoms, such as the septicaemia would have been obvious.