Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Mr Barron was hit by a motorcycle while out walking in Cliftonville last year

A man has been summonsed to appear in court after a 90-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a motorbike died.

Thomas Barron died at the scene of the crash on Northdown Road, Cliftonville, Kent, on 19 August last year.

Peter Manzi, 24, of St Luke's Avenue, Ramsgate, is facing a number of charges including causing death by dangerous driving,

In a statement, Mr Barron's relatives said the "cheerful" grandfather was "the centre of the family".

They said they were "saddened that Tom was taken away from us so suddenly but grateful he had a long and happy retirement in Cliftonville".

As well as causing death by dangerous driving, Mr Manzi is accused of:

Causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs

Causing death by driving while disqualified

Causing death by driving while uninsured

He will appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 February.