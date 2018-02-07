Image copyright Facebook/Jody Simpson Image caption Tony Smith and Jody Simpson deny assaulting their son

A 41-day-old baby was "twisted or pulled" with such force he suffered injuries similar to a fall down the stairs, a doctor told a court.

Jody Simpson and Tony Smith deny assaulting, ill treating or neglecting a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

X-rays showed their son, also named Tony Smith, had 11 fractures.

Consultant paediatric radiologist Dr Joanna Fairhurst told Maidstone Crown Court he would have been in great pain.

She said his injuries were akin to a big fall, or "major road accident".

Tony was born on 8 October 2014, to Ms Simpson, 24, and Mr Smith, 46, of Sydney Road, Whitstable.

'Excess force'

Near the time of his six week check-up Tony had become very ill and X-rays in November and December revealed the extent of his injuries.

Giving evidence Dr Fairhurst, of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said he suffered an infection after the first eight fractures, and three others were most likely caused because the bone was infected.

She told jurors: "A twisting or pulling force was used to cause some of the fractures. The amount of force required was well in excess of any force any normal carer would use.

"Every one of these fractures would have been a very painful injury.

"Tony Smith couldn't crawl, couldn't roll on to his belly and pull himself along or even lift his head," Dr Fairhurst told the court.

"I have to conclude that the most likely way is that they were inflicted on him by an adult or somebody mature."

The trial continues.